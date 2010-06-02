Here's What You Need To Know About The Company Hoping To Make A Fortune On BP's Misery

The Deepwater Horizon disaster almost certainly massive delays and restrictions on offshore drilling for a long time to come.



This is unfortunate for the US, which is already grappling with difficult challenges in terms of importing oil.

But it’s GREAT for foreign firms, like those that operate in the Alberta oil sands, who represent the biggest opportunity in North America.

We’ll be talking a lot about the oil sands in the future, but to give you a taste we thought we’d bring this presentation from oil sands service provider North American Construction Group. This investor presentation was delivered in February of this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.