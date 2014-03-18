The State Of The American Auto Industry In 4 Charts

U.S. auto sales have come back nicely since the financial crisis thanks to a combination of looser credit conditions, increasing consumer confidence, and a need to replace old cars.

This slide comes from a presentation from high-yield credit research team. It shows the fall and rise of U.S. auto sales.

It also shows how vehicle miles driven has been on a decline. At least some of this can be attributable to higher fuel efficiency standards.

Ageing fleets are expected to be a bullish force as consumers and businesses trade up to newer more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The final chart shows who the big players are in the U.S. auto market. GM, Ford, and Toyota lead the way.

