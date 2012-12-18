College Football Player Appears To Get Kicked Off The Team After A Racist Tweet During Obama's Sandy Hook Speech

His former Twitter avatar

Photo: Bradley Patterson’s Twitter via Busted Coverage

University of North Alabama football player Bradley Patterson was seemingly kicked off the team after his racist tweet when NBC cut away to President Obama’s Sandy Hook speech during Sunday Night Football last night.Here’s the original tweet, which was later deleted along with Patterson’s account. It was included in a Deadspin round-up of racist tweets, and was quickly directed to the attention of the UNA athletic department (via The Big Lead):



Photo: Big Lead

The athletic director Mark Linder then tweeted this within a few hours:

Photo: UNAA

Linder’s tweet is ambiguous enough to where it’s unclear whether or not Patterson — who the Birmingham News described as a walk-on long snapper who joined the team halfway through the season — was already off the team before the tweet.

But he’s off the team now, according to Linder.

