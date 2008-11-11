Nortel's Turnaround Still Far From Finished (NT)

Three years after Nortel CEO Mike Zafirovski took over, the Canadian network gear maker is still flailing: After posting a $3.4 billion Q3 loss, Nortel (NT) said it would cut 1,300 employees and shed key executives, including CTO John Roese, one of Zafirovski’s first-hired lieutenants who’s been one of the company’s most public faces. Also gone:



Chief marketing officer Lauren Flaherty

Global services president Dietmar Wendt

EVP global sales Bill Nelson

Nortel also revised its full-year forecast: The company expects 2008 revenue to decline around 4% year-over-year, versus its previous forecast of a 2%-4% decline. Wall Street was looking for a 3.7% decline — $10.54 billion in full-year sales.

Nortel shares are down 6.8% today to $1.09 — and down 94% from their 52-week high, reached about a year ago.

