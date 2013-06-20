A GIF Of Heat Player Norris Cole Going NUTS On The Bench During Ray Allen's 3-Pointer

Miami Heat back-up point guard Norris Cole didn’t play in last night’s epic Game 6.



But he stayed invested on the bench in crunch time.

Here’s an isolated GIF of Cole going absolutely Nuts during Ray Allen’s game-tying 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to force OT.

Cole first jumps because he thinks LeBron’s three is going in. He keeps it going all the way until Allen drains his corner shot.

What a celebration:

ESPNThe full video:

