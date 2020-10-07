'Love Lies' cowriter Tayla Parx reveals she's been working on Normani's debut solo album for years: 'She's been trying to get it right'

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Tayla Parx and Normani have known each other for many years.

Tayla Parx confirmed in multiple interviews with Insider that she’s been working on Normani’s debut solo album.

“She’s been trying to get it right, which I really admire because it’s super important for your first album to be the vision that you’re trying to portray in that moment in time,” Parx said of Normani in May.

“She’s had a lot of time to continuously develop, and we’ve done a lot of different types of songs that have changed over the years. But I’m definitely rooting for her.”

In a recent September interview, Parx mentioned Normani again, after sharing that she’s been “finishing up a few artists’ albums” during quarantine.

Parx previously cowrote Normani’s hit song with Khalid, “Love Lies,” her single featuring 6lack, “Waves,” and her “Birds of Prey” soundtrack collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Diamonds.”

Parx added that it’s been “really fun to evolve with [Normani],” as the two women have known each other since childhood.

Indeed, Parx previously worked with Fifth Harmony on songs like “BO$$,” “Dope,” and “Deliver.”

Since the girl group announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018, Parx has cowritten Normani’s hit song with Khalid, “Love Lies,” her single featuring 6lack, “Waves,” and her “Birds of Prey” soundtrack collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Diamonds.”

In a recent September interview with Insider, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter mentioned Normani again, after sharing that she’s been “finishing up a few artists’ albums” during quarantine.

“I’ve been finishing up a few artists’ albums, which has been really, really exciting,” Parx said. “There are some things that you’ll be seeing on this side of the year. And then there’s a few records that we started earlier, right before quarantine, that will be dropping over the next few months.”

Parx named Little Mix, Ariana Grande, and Tori Kelly as examples of artists she’s been spending studio time with.

“I think it’s mainly been just kind of getting back to just people that I’m comfortable with,” she added. “Normani, of course. It’s been nice.”

As Insider previously reported, Normani told Teen Vogue that she’ll “feel it” when her highly anticipated album is ready to be released.

“When God tells me that it’s done, then it will be done,” she said.

For her part, Parx recently revealed in an email sent to fans that her sophomore album, “Coping Mechanisms,” will be released on November 20.

