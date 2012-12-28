Retired General Norman Schwarzkopf Has Died At 78

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Retired U.S. Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf, who led the international coalition that ousted Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in 1991, has died at age 78, according to The Associated Press.Schwarzkopf died Thursday in Tampa, Fla., where he lived in retirement, according to the AP.



Schwarzkopf commanded the U.S.-backed international coalition in the Gulf War. His public visibility and often-explosive personality led to him being dubbed “Stormin’ Norman.”

From a Houston hospital, former President George H.W. Bush released a statement on Schwarzkopf’s death.

“Barbara and I mourn the loss of a true American patriot and one of the great military leaders of this generation,” Bush said in the statement.

The White House also released a statement, saying that Schwarzkopf’s “legacy will endure.” Here’s the full statement:

“With the passing of General Norman Schwarzkopf, we’ve lost an American original. From his decorated service in Vietnam to the historic liberation of Kuwait and his leadership of United States Central Command, General Schwarzkopf stood tall for the country and Army he loved. Our prayers are with the Schwarzkopf family, who tonight can know that his legacy will endure in a nation that is more secure because of his patriotic service.”

