Norman Reedus' lost his role in 'Tomorrowland' because he wouldn't cut his hair

Norman Reedus has played Daryl Dixon on ‘The Walking Dead’ since the 2010 pilot.

At one point in his career, Norman Reedus may not have let something like cutting his hair get in the way of a movie role. Especially not in 2005 when he thought his acting career was over after mangling his face in a car accident in Berlin.

“I was thinking, I’ll never act again. It’s over,” Reedus told Details magazine.

But that was before he scored the role of Daryl Dixon on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

For example, he found out that he would be passed over for a role in “Tomorrowland” playing George Clooney’s father if he didn’t cut his hair.

He said: “I was like, ‘Don’t they know I’m on a TV show?’

Getty Images ‘True Blood’ alum Chis Bauer ultimately played the role of George Clooney’s dad in ‘Tomorrowland’

Reedus suggested that they he could use a bald cap and a hairpiece for the role. He couldn’t cut his hair, because he had to stay consistent to Daryl.

“It went down to the last minute, and everyone knew I couldn’t cut my hair,” Reedus, 46, recounted. “Then, I think the director, Brad Bird, threw a fit and was like, ‘If he’s not dedicated to this role and he can’t cut his hair, then it’s not going to work.’ I’m on a f–kin’ TV show! I can’t just shave my head!”

In the end, he may have been better off. Although “Tomorrowland” grossed $US209 million worldwide, The Hollywood Reporter reports that it cost $US330 million to produce and market. So, it seems to have lost as much as $US140 million.

It also didn’t impress critics. Its Rotton Tomatoes score is 50% and it’s a 60% on Metacritic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.