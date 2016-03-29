Legendary rugby player and Wall Street trader Norman Hadley has died

Legendary former professional rugby player and Wall Street trader Norman Hadley died on Saturday, Rugby Canada said in a statement.

He was 51.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hadley was most recently a managing director and head of sales trading and portfolio sales for Deutsche Bank based in Tokyo. He worked there from 2010 until 2011. It’s unclear what he did after leaving the German bank.

(You can see a photo of Hadley towering over the Deutsche Bank rugby team that he coached in Hong Kong back in 2010 here»)

Hadley began working in finance in 1991 as a eurobond broker for Cantor Fitzgerald in London before moving into equity sales trading at other financial firms, his profile shows.

Outside of the office, Hadley had built an incredible career as a professional rugby player.

Nicknamed “Stormin’ Norman,” the six-foot-seven 287 lb., Winnipeg native helped Canada reach the quarter finals of the 1991 Rugby World Cup. It was the country’s strongest finish ever. He

captained the Canadian team five times, and he later played professionally the

London Wasps and the Bedford Blues.

Hadley graduated from the University of Victoria with his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Victoria. He earned his MBA from the University of British Columbia.

Here are some photos of Hadley and the Canadian team from 1991:

Big Stormin’ Norman- in pic of 2ndrow/backrow club for Canada at 1991 RWC. Others in pic Knauwy,Glenny,Ronny,Al,JR pic.twitter.com/A2Q8CBSla0 — Al Charron (@TheBlade27) March 28, 2016

Watch Hadley and Canada play France in this clip from the 1991 World Cup:

