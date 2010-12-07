Check Out All The Amazing Buildings Designed By Foster + Partners, The Firm Designing Apple's New HQ

Photo: Foster + Partners

Apple has hired Norman Foster, the acclaimed architect to design a new corporate campus for the land it recently bought in Cupertino, California, according to Spanish newspaper El Economista, via Mac rumours.Foster’s firm Foster+Partners will be making a very “green” campus according to the report.



How green? The roads might be underground in order to create more open green spaces.

Foster’s firm Foster + Partners has designed a number of amazing buildings in the last 30 years. We grabbed a few images of their stunning. The company is prolific, so this is not meant to be definitive, just a few of the great designs we saw when flipping through its portfolio.

If you’re a fan of good architecture, or you want to see what could be in store for Apple’s next HQ, you don’t want to miss this.

