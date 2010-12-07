Check Out All The Amazing Buildings Designed By Foster + Partners, The Firm Designing Apple's New HQ

Jay Yarow

Photo: Foster + Partners

Apple has hired Norman Foster, the acclaimed architect to design a new corporate campus for the land it recently bought in Cupertino, California, according to Spanish newspaper El Economista, via Mac rumours.Foster’s firm Foster+Partners will be making a very “green” campus according to the report.

How green? The roads might be underground in order to create more open green spaces.

Foster’s firm Foster + Partners has designed a number of amazing buildings in the last 30 years. We grabbed a few images of their stunning. The company is prolific, so this is not meant to be definitive, just a few of the great designs we saw when flipping through its portfolio.

If you’re a fan of good architecture, or you want to see what could be in store for Apple’s next HQ, you don’t want to miss this.

Al Faisaliah Complex Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 1994-2000

Albion Riverside London, UK, 1998-2003

The Hearst Tower

The dome to the Reichstag in Germany

Electronic Arts European Headquarters Chertsey, UK, 1997-2000

EXPO Station Singapore, Singapore, 1997-2000

Free University, Berlin Berlin, Germany, 1997-2005

Kamakura House Kamakura, Japan, 1997-2004

Renault Distribution Centre Swindon, UK, 1980-1982

Millennium Tower Tokyo, Japan, 1989

Another look at the Millenium Tower

American Air Museum Cambridge, UK, 1987-1997

Palace of Peace and Reconciliation Astana, Kazakhstan, 2004-2006

Beijing Airport Beijing, China, 2003-2008

Khan Shatyr Entertainment Centre, Astana, Kazakhstan Astana, Kazakhstan, 2006-2010

Crystal Island is a proposal for Russia.

Swiss Re HQ, aka the Gherkin

Al Raha Beach Development Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2007

Zayed National Museum Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2007

That's a clue about Apple's HQ, what about Apple's retail stores?

