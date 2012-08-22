Annoyed By Instagram? This App Will Remove Filters From Photos

Photo: iTunes

A new app called Normalize strips photos of their Instagram or Hipstamatic filters in an effort to return the picture to its native state.It uses straightforward controls that can either intensify the effect or approximate how the photo looked when it was originally taken (see the picture to the right for an example).



To see how it works, check out our screenshot walkthrough below. If you like it, head over to iTunes to buy the app for $0.99.

