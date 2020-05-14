The stars of 'Normal People' gave heartfelt readings of Gordon Ramsay quotes and teleshopping clips on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Tom Murray
The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTubeDaisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal appeared on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’
  • Stars of Hulu’s “Normal People” Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday.
  • Corden put their acting skills to the test by challenging the pair to read dialogue from Guy Fieri, a teleshopping channel, and Gordon Ramsay in the emotionally-charged style of “Normal People.”
  • Dramatically-read lines included: “And this gets mixed with what?” “Thinly sliced cabbage.” “Dig it.”
  • Also: “Why are you serving canned crab?” “Fresh crab is hard to get.”
  • Edgar-Jones and Mescal’s readings were overlayed with dramatic piano music to add to the ambience.
  • Watch the full video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

