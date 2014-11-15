What Men Fantasize About

Gisela Giardino At what time of the day do you fantasize?

The stereotypical male thinks about sex almost twice as much as the average woman. Now, we have a better idea of what they are thinking about, thanks to a recently published study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

For example, when men in the study were asked to describe their favourite sexual fantasy, some of them detailed their visions of watching their partner have sex with someone else, receiving anal sex from a woman with a strap on, and having sex in zero gravity.

Furthermore, men indicated that they would enjoy living out their sexual fantasies in reality.

A team of researchers at the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres asked a pool of 1,516 men and women, living in the province of Quebec, what they fantasized about sexually. The participants were anywhere from 18 to 77 years old, and the average age was 30 years.

Though the answers are not from a culturally diverse group, they still offer an interesting sample. Of the 717 men studied, 1.5% identified as being homosexual, 9.8% were bisexual, and the rest were heterosexual. (We describe the full study here.)

One of the surprising finds, according to the researchers, was the large percentage of participants who reported homosexual acts in their fantasies. Despite the less than 12% of males who reported being homosexual or bisexual:

26.8% of all male participants fantasized about giving oral sex to a man

20.6% of all male participants fantasized about having sex with another man

A larger percentage of women also reported homosexual fantasies.

The researchers conducted a two-part study. First, participants read and rated 55 statements describing different sexual fantasies. They rating scale was based on how intense the fantasy was for them on scale of one to seven, seven being the most intense, three being the least intense, and one or two meaning the person did not fantasize about that act.

Here are the 10 statements the highest percentage of men in the study said they fantasized about (a rating of three or higher):

The second half of the study asked participants to describe their favourite sexual fantasy if it was not one of the 55 statements they rated. Overall, men described more varied fantasies than women. And the researchers reported that the men’s fantasies were more detailed and specific than those of the female respondents.

The research team organised the participants written descriptions into different themes. Here are some of the themes from the male respondents:

Fantasies that involve watching people undressing or having sex (15%)

Fantasies about different fetishes that involve feet, clothing or fabrics, and nonsexual objects. (14%)

Fantasies that involve sex with an authority figure or celebrity. (4.2%)

Fantasies that involve zero gravity (1.4%)

Fantasies specifically about infidelity (0.9%)

Below is the complete survey of questions with the percentage of men who reported fantasizing about each act. The grey boxes are the “common” fantasies that more than 50% of people said they had.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.