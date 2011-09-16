Designer Norma Kamali Tells Us Why 3D Is The Next Obvious Move For The Fashion Industry

Fashion designer Norma Kamali has long embraced technology–she was one of the earliest designers to launch her own website and one of the first to open her own eBay store.



For her Spring 2012 collection, she took her love of tech to the next level and presented her entire collection in 3D. So far the response to the 3D film and shopping pages she launched in conjunction with New York Fashion Week has been huge: more than 17,000 people had requested pairs of her signature 3D glasses when we spoke.

We chatted with the designer about why the fashion industry should embrace technology, how she developed her 3D collection, and her favourite iPhone app.

