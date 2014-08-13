Norm MacDonald Tweets Amazing Robin Williams Story About His First Encounter With 'The Funniest Man In The World'

Celebrities from Sarah Michelle Gellar to Questlove have taken to social media to publicly mourn and celebrate the life of Robin Williams.

Norm Macdonald, too, took to Twitter this afternoon to share a personal anecdote about a funny, private moment he shared with Williams before the younger comedian’s first appearance on “Letterman.”

It’s a must-read.

































Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.