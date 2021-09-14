Comedian and former ‘SNL’ star Norm Macdonald has died from cancer at age 61
Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” star Norm Macdonald died on Tuesday morning, aged 61, his management firm Brillstein Entertainment told Deadline.
His longtime producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, told Deadline that he Macdonald had cancer for almost 10 years and kept it private from his fans.
