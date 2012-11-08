A Massive Nor'easter Is Pelting The East Coast [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Nor’easter has made its way to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast bringing with it strong winds and snow. For states like New York and New Jersey that are still reeling from the devastating impact of Hurricane Sandy this storm is an added frustration.



Penn Station was reportedly briefly closed because of overcrowding. And the Department of Energy has said there are over 670,000 people without power in affected states and this figure reflects over 20,000 people that have lost power since this morning because of the Nor’easter.

