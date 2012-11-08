A Massive Nor'easter Is Pelting The East Coast [PHOTOS]

Mamta Badkar
Photo: AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Nor’easter has made its way to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast bringing with it strong winds and snow. For states like New York and New Jersey that are still reeling from the devastating impact of Hurricane Sandy this storm is an added frustration.

Penn Station was reportedly briefly closed because of overcrowding. And the Department of Energy has said there are over 670,000 people without power in affected states and this figure reflects over 20,000 people that have lost power since this morning because of the Nor’easter.

Waves crash into a seawall and buildings along the coast in Hull, Massachusetts

A volunteer holds down tarp over supplies at an aid station for victims of Hurricane Sandy in Staten Island.

This is the second storm hitting the east coast in a week.

The view from Battery Park City New York is clouded by the storm.

People rush to cross the road as New York is hit by strong winds, rain and sleet.

Snow falls in New Jersey where residents are still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Sandy.

New York is expected to get six inches of snow.

A snowman is built on the campus of Central Connecticut State University.

People wait in line to buy gasoline during the storm. Gas shortages started after Hurricane Sandy.

A pedestrian gets pelted in the financial district.

In a dark neighbourhood of Rockaway, Queens a repair worker is silhouetted by police spotlight.

By night snow has started to stick in New York's Rockaway Beach.

Snow falls at Red Bull Arena prior to the Eastern Conference Semifinal match between DC United and the New York Red Bulls.

Flights are cancelled at LaGuardia airport.

