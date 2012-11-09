Nor'easter Smashes Tons Of Records

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Just days after a tropical storm destroyed much of the East coast, a huge snowstorm dumped inches of clumpy, wet snow — up to 13.5 inches in Upton, NY — across the Northeast, setting a ton of snowfall records, Accuweather reports.The early-winter storm set a large number of records around the region, including in New York City’s Central Park. The Washington Post reports:



New York City’s Central Park picked up 4.7 inches of snow, the earliest 4 inch snowstorm on record (previous earliest 4 inch was Nov 23, 1989). Last winter, it wasn’t until January 21 so much snow fell.

The storm’s winds were also intense — gusting up to 76 miles per hour in some places in Massachusetts. The heavy snow and high winds caused an additional 115,000 homes to lose power, while some were still out due to hurricane Sandy’s destruction.

WXRISK, a private, subscription, weather forecasting company wrote on their facebook wall: “And YES folks a major snowstorm in the Northeast 8 days AFTER a Landfalling hurricane …. THAT has never happened before… well not since 1870 and probably not since 1776.”

This probably isn’t the last we will hear of extreme weather this year — changes in the Arctic sea ice could mean that this winter is going to be especially harsh across the United States, though because of a missing El Nino, the National Weather Service is having trouble making predictions for most of the country.

