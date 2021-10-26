New York and New Jersey have declared a state of emergency as a nor’easter threatens to batter the area

A nor’easter hits New York City. Reuters

A nor’easter is threatening to cause flash flooding in New York and New Jersey.

Both states have declared states of emergency as they could see up to six inches of rainfall.

This storm comes just a month after Hurricane Ida rocked the same area with floods and tornadoes.

New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency as a nor’easter threatens to bring torrential rain and flash flooding to both states.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Some regions could see up to six inches of rainfall, the National Weather Service of New York tweeted.

-NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 26, 2021

Governors Kathy Hochul of New York and Phil Murphy of New Jersey have both declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall,” Hochul said in a statement.

“I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning,” she added.

This storm comes just a month after Hurricane Ida rocked the same area with major flooding and tornadoes, killing dozens of people across the Northeast.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.