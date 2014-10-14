Nordstrom's Employee Handbook Is A Single Sentence

Associated Press Nordstrom employee Dianne Gonzalez puts an ornamental bird on a deer’s antler while decorating the Nordstrom department store in downtown Seattle.

Nordstrom is renowned for its great customer service.

“Throughout their history, they have consistently provided some of the best service in the industry,” says Robin Lewis, CEO of The Robin Report.

While other retailers have extensive employee handbooks, Nordstrom’s is incredibly simple.

“Our employee handbook is a single card that says ‘Use good judgment in all situations,'” Nordstrom spokesperson Dan Evans told Business Insider.

Nordstrom shared the handbook with us.

The simple message shows that Nordstrom trusts its workers, and could contribute to its better-than-average morale and retention.

The company also offers the second-highest wages in fashion retail, paying an average of $US11.89 an hour, according to Glassdoor.

