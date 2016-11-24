Nordstrom is refusing to ditch Ivanka Trump's brand -- and people are furious

Customers are calling for a boycott of Nordstrom following the retailer’s refusal to ditch Ivanka Trump’s brand.

Nordstrom’s social media pages have been flooded with shoppers threatening to boycott the retailer if it does not stop selling the president-elect’s daughter’s shoe, clothing, and handbag lines.

“When I worked for this company, you were not afraid to take a stand on supporting the rights of the LBGT community. It made me proud to be called one of your team,” one comment on Nordstrom’s Facebook page reads. “I went home and bragged about it to all my family. Now I will no longer shop at your stores. By continuing to sell Ivanka Trump’s brand you are making a stand. You are saying YES to sexism, racism and bigotry.”

Boycotting @Nordstrom & @HauteLook until they stop carrying hateful Trump. I deleted apps, unsubscribed & let them know why. #GrabYourWallet pic.twitter.com/0STy0CiOA8

“I will no longer be a customer with your company because you do business with the Trump family. A family that supports toxic, sexist, homophobic, racist rhetoric,” another post reads. “I thought your company had better standards, it is sad to see I was wrong.”

The so-called Grab Your Wallet movement has called for a boycott of Donald Trump’s business empire and other companies that sell Trump products. In the days following Trump’s presidential election, supporters of the movement circulated a spreadsheet listing retailers that sell Trump products.

Calls to boycott Nordstrom have grown loud enough that Nordstrom’s co-president, Pete Nordstrom, sent an email to the company Tuesday night clarifying that the retailer planned to continue to sell Ivanka Trump’s fashion lines, Fortune reported.

Nordstrom.com Ivanka Trump’s fashion line on Nordstrom’s website.

“We strive to be agnostic about politics and to treat all our customers with respect,” Nordstrom wrote in the email. “Every single brand we offer is evaluated on their results — if people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.”

Nordstrom, the company, declined to comment beyond saying that its president’s email “really speaks for itself.”

Ivanka Trump’s business ventures have come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. Critics say that Trump brands stand to profit from a Trump presidency, and therefore the president-elect should cut ties with his businesses to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The president-elect has said he would put his three oldest children in charge of his companies. But Ivanka, along with her two brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, were appointed to Trump’s transition team. Last week, Ivanka attended a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Soon after the election, Ivanka’s fashion company faced backlash for promoting an $10,800 bracelet she wore in a “60 Minutes” interview with the Trump family.



Ivanka Trump’s fashion company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

On Monday, Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand published a public letter saying it was separating Ivanka’s personal social media channels from the brand’s. However, there is no evidence that Ivanka will remove herself further from the fashion company.

Ivanka is still in line to take control of the Trump Organisation, along with her brothers.

