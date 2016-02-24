The difference between Nordstrom and Home Depot in one chart

As we noted last week, online shopping is crushing traditional brick-and-mortar retailers like Nordstrom and Macy’s.

But on Tuesday we found that Home Depot’s business is flying high.

And while it may seem that both types of retailers are susceptible to an increase in online shopping habits, why is Home Depot doing so much better?

A chart from Stifel highlights the difference on the most basic level, more people buy clothes online than home improvement supplies.

And whether its the lower homeownership rate of millennials — who have a higher propensity to shop online — or that Home Depot simply carries a product mix that may not be conducive to online purchases, it’s business has clearly stood up to a change in the marketplace that has hammered its competition.

