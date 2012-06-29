Beloved Department Store Nordstrom Is Finally Coming To New York City

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New York shopping addicts, rejoice—beloved department store Nordstrom has finally announced plans to open a location in Manhattan.Unfortunately we’ll have to be patient a while longer; the new flagship, which will be located in a soon-to-be-built mixed-use high-rise on West 57th Street near Columbus Circle, is slated to open in 2018.



The Manhattan store has been a long time coming. The Seattle-based company had been scouting locations for 25 years, according to Crain’s, but only now struck a deal with development company Extell, which is overseeing the construction project.

It opened a discount outlet, Nordstrom Rack, in Union Square in 2010, and currently operates 231 stores in 31 states.

The 285,000-square-foot, seven-story department store will employ an estimated 1,000 people, the company said today.

“It makes perfect sense that Nordstrom–one of the premier names in retailing–would want a flagship store in New York, the world’s premier city for retailing,” Mayor Bloomberg said in a statement. “This is very exciting news for New Yorkers and the millions of tourists who come to our city to shop each year, and this new addition to the West Side of Manhattan is another sign of the private sector’s confidence in New York City.”

We’re sure Nordstrom, beloved for its customer service, “anything goes” return policy and gigantic shoe department, will fare well even among the stiff department store competition in New York City. It was recently ranked the favourite (and most visited) luxury department store among wealthy shoppers by the New York-based Luxury Institute.

