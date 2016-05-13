Nordstrom is getting annihilated after abysmal earnings

High-end retailer Nordstrom is getting rocked Thursday afternoon after abysmal earnings.
The company posted earnings of $0.26 per share against expectations of $0.46 a share. Sales also were terrible, with a drop of -1.7% in comparable stores sales. Revenue was slightly lighters than expected at $3.25 billion for the quarter.
The stock is down 14.5% in after-hours trading as of 4:11 p.m. ET.
More to come…
