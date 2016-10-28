An open letter calling on Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's 'toxic' brand is going viral

Nordstrom is coming under fire for selling Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand.

A woman describing herself as a lifelong Nordstrom customer posted an open letter to the department store demanding it to stop selling items from Trump’s $100 million clothing and accessories line.

“The hate speech directed at African Americans, Latinos, Jews, Muslims, LGBT people, and women by the Trump campaign is unacceptable and does not seem to represent Nordstrom’s values,” she wrote, according to a copy of the letter that she posted to Twitter. “Yet Ms. Trump continues to defend it, and Nordstrom continues to defend her.”

The letter’s author, who goes by @shewhovotes on Twitter, asked her followers to share the letter if they agree. She tagged the tweet with the hashtag #GrabYourWallet, which has become a rallying call on social media to boycott Ivanka Trump’s brand.

The letter has since been shared on Twitter by more than 1,300 people. Many people commented that they would also stop shopping at Nordstrom until it stops carrying Ivanka’s brand. Other retailers carrying Trump’s brand include Macy’s, Amazon, Lord & Taylor, Marshalls, and Zappos.

The author did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

In the letter, she said she understands that Nordstrom can’t filter out every brand with “questionable business practices,” but that “some brands are so toxic, they will hurt your business by alienating your customers, and this is surely one of them.”

“I cannot, in good conscience, continue to support a store willing to do business with a company that devalues men, my husband, and most Americans,” she wrote.

The author said she hasn’t gotten a response from Nordstrom yet, but when she complained about the issue on Twitter a couple weeks ago, she got this response from Nordstrom’s Twitter account: “We’re sorry you’re disappointed. As a retailer we work with thousands of vendors. It would be difficult for us to filter out who and what they choose to support and then determine the ones we agree or disagree with. Offering these or other products doesn’t imply we’re taking a position.”

Nordstrom did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Here’s a copy of the letter:

An open letter to @Nordstrom regarding Ivanka Trump’s toxic brand. Please share if you agree. #grabyourwallets pic.twitter.com/xoayf3kOVF

— Nasty Woman Laura (@SheWhoVotes) October 26, 2016

Ivanka Trump was asked about the boycott against her brand on Good Morning America on Thursday, and she had this to say: “Well, the beauty of America is people can do what they like, but I prefer to talk to the millions, tens of millions of American women who are inspired by the brand and the message that I’ve created.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.