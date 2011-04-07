Nordstrom Installs Kinect Interactive Window Display

Nordstrom’s flagship store in Seattle has found a novel way to attract customers.
The Seattle-based department store explained in a blog post: “With the helps of Kinect’s infrared technology and their technological genius our teams created a seamlessly interactive display that anyone can ‘paint’ on with using just the motion of their hands in front of the glass.”
