Nordstrom Goes Insanely High End

And, surprise, surprise, there are no takers! In the past these types of promotions produced “oohs” and “ahs.” This year the reaction might be more “ugh.”



Twin Cities.com: Taking a page from the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book of fantasy gifts — which this year includes a $500,000 Dallas Cowboys Texas Stadium end zone package that involves installing the football team’s end zone in your back yard — Nordstrom dreamed up four unique packages:

At the low end of the luxury spectrum — $15,000 — is a custom couch produced by fashion designer Tory Burch [pictured] and a dream armoire custom designed and stocked with the entire apparel and accessories collection from trendy brand Juicy Couture. Step up to $50,000 for a family portrait session with celebrity photographer Sam Jones, whose images of George Clooney, Tom Cruise and other Hollywood heavyweights have appeared on covers of all the major magazines. For a whopping $200,000, artist Ruben Toledo will create a personalised painting, including professional installation.

The gifts are available online at Nordstrom.com, but so far, no takers.

Ruben Toledo, by the way, did the original illustrations for DailyCandy.com.

However, even Neiman Marcus typically sells just one or two of its fantasy gifts — in a good year.

