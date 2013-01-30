The CMO Of Nordstrom Has Been Locked In A Game Of Tag For 23 Years

Photo: William Couch via flickr

Nordstrom CMO Brian Dennehy has been playing the same game of tag with a group of friends for the past 23 years.It started when the 10 friends were in high school in Spokane, Washington.



Russell Adams at The Wall Street Journal got to the bottom of the group’s game and he revealed the seriousness of the game.

During his first week at his new job, Dennehy asked a colleague how hard it was for a non-Nordstrom employee to enter the building.

What are the rules? It’s simple. Adams explained:

The game they play is fundamentally the same as the schoolyard version: One player is “It” until he tags someone else. But men in their 40s can’t easily chase each other around the playground, at least not without making people nervous, so this tag has a twist. There are no geographic restrictions and the game is live for the entire month of February. The last guy tagged stays “It” for the year.

That means players get tagged at work and in bed. They form alliances and fly around the country. Wives are enlisted as spies and assistants are ordered to bar players from the office.

Pretty intense.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.