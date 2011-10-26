Swedish Analyst Calls For 'Nordic Union'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Swedish historian and analyst Gunnar Wetterberg has suggested that the Nordic states should create their own European Union-style agreement in case the EU itself fails.The Local reports that Wtterberg wrote the opinion article in the Dagens Nyheter (DN) daily.



“A united Nordic state would be far stronger in the face of the outside world than the five countries individually, while an increasingly common domestic market would provide significantly better growth than today,” Wetterberg wrote.

The “Nordic Union” would include Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Greenland.

It’s not the first time Wetterberg has argued that the Nordic states should join forces. The idea for the Nordic Union was first brought up a couple of years ago when he presented a proposal for a new Kalmar Union (a series of unions between the kingdoms of Denmark, Norway and Sweden from 1397 to 1523).

When Wetterberg made a similar suggestion earlier this year, blog Page F30 provided some analysis:

Just to provide some economic background, the “core” Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Norway and Denmark together would have a GDP in between Australia and Mexico – right now the highest, Sweden, is 21th in terms of GDP but together they would be in 14th place. With Finland and Iceland added it would be around $1.4 trillion, in between Spain and India. Population of the core three together would be around 20 million, then add another 5 million to that with Finland and Iceland.

The inclusion of Finland would make such a union a political and not a linguistic one, since Finland only has Sweden as a nominal official language (with many Swedish speakers, but still a minority) while Finnish is from a completely different language family. Also, since Denmark is technically sovereign over the Faroese Islands (where the language is very similar to Icelandic) a union of even the first three countries would have a group of insular Scandinavian speakers anyway. And let’s not forget Elfdalian (yes, that’s a real language).

What’s interesting to us is that despite the turmoil in the European Union, with this example and the “Eurasian Union” idea floated by Vladimir Putin, it appears that the concept of a trans-cultural and trans-lingual economic union is far from discredited.

