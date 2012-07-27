Norah O'Donnell Replacing Erica Hill As Co-Host On 'CBS This Morning'

Photo: Larry Busacca, Getty Images

Norah O’Donnell will join Charlie Rose and Gayle King as co-anchor of ‘CBS This Morning’ starting this fall. She is replacing Erica Hill.”This is a very exciting development for our morning program and for all of CBS News,” said CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager in an announcement Thursday. “Norah is an accomplished reporter with all the skills for the job. She’s a hard worker who knows her story and, as she has shown time after time at the White House, she can think on her feet on live television.”



“This Morning” launched in January to compete with morning powerhouses NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

O’Donnell was the chief White House correspondent for CBS News. Before that she spent over a decade with NBC and MSNBC, including work as a contributing correspondent on “Today.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Fringe’ production delayed >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.