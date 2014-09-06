NORAD Sends Jets To Trail 'Unresponsive' Aircraft Over Atlantic, Break Off As It Enters Cuban Airspace

Brett LoGiurato
NORAD, the joint American and Canadian air command center, said Friday it dispatched fighter jets to investigate an “unresponsive aircraft” over the Atlantic Ocean.

NORAD said it sent two F-15 fighter jets around 11:30 a.m. ET Friday to investigate the aircraft in question, which it said was a Socata TBM-700 “light business and utility aircraft” with a flight plan of Rochester, N.Y., to Naples, Florida. NORAD’s jets subsequently broke off when the aircraft entered into Cuban airspace.

In a subsequent tweet, NORAD said the jets had investigated “possible hypoxia,” or lack of oxygen.

“The plane’s occupants did not respond to attempts to communicate,” NORAD said in a statement. “The aircraft continues to be followed by NORAD jets.”

NORAD said more information would be provided when it becomes available. Here’s the FlightAware page tracking the flight:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

