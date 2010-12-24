NORAD and Google Track Fat Man Who Doesn't Exist

In an annual publicity stunt of dubious interest, NORAD and Google are again, this year, “tracking Santa.” Now Google has mobilized a ton of resources, such as Google Earth, Google Maps, etc.



Who cares?

Don’t get us wrong: we’re no grinches. We love Christmas. We love spending time with our family, we love eating and drinking to death and we love being in the warmth while it snows outside. We love Christmas carols and holiday cheers. We’re no fans of gifts but ok.

But here’s the thing (kids, keep reading): Santa isn’t real. He’s an inexplicable attempt by parents to trick their children into… we’re not sure what, exactly.

What’s real about Christmas is family, good cheer, and exchanging presents and other shows of affection (and for Christians, one of the greatest stories they believe in).

Parents, tell your kids the truth. You bought the presents. That’s because you love your kids. That’s a much more beautiful story.

And Google, your goal is to help spread information, not disinformation. Shame on you.

Merry Christmas everyone!

