OOPS: French Minister Tells Homeless To 'Avoid Going Outdoors' During Europe's Deadly Winter

A French junior health minister tweeted advice from her blog over the weekend giving radical advice to homeless people: stay indoors during the cold weather, Reuters reports.Nora Berra wrote that toddlers, old people, the sick and homeless were particularly vulnerable in times of extreme cold and should “avoid going outdoors”.



Her “advice” was promptly ridiculed on Twitter and in the media.

“Suggest to replace #NoraBerra by my 9 year old son. He does not advise the homeless to stay home because of the cold… #fail” said one tweet, while others called on the homeless to enjoy their wealth: “Homeless friends, if you have a second home in the sun, this is the moment to benefit! #noraberration“

Berra went into damage-control mode on Monday, by posting a tweet that redirected readers to a refreshed blog post where the reference to homeless people had been erased, according to Le Parisien. “There are some subjects that lend themselves badly to irony,” she tweeted (and blogged) on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people, many of them homeless, have died in recent days from the extreme cold weather in Europe. Temperatures have dropped to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) in parts of France, and many French cities have opened extra night shelters for the homeless.

UPDATE: Here’s a screenshot of the blog post for French speakers, via Huffingtonpost.fr:

