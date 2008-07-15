Nope, No Bubble Here: VCs Raised More Money In Q2 2008 Than A Year Earlier

Apparently there’s a slowdown everywhere except for Sand Hill Road. VCs raised more money (PDF) from their investors in Q2 2008 than they did a year earlier. At least according to a survey by Thomson Reuters and the National Venture Capital Association, which says VCs raised $9.1 billion last quarter, up from $8.8 billion a year ago.
But there were fewer firms raising money – 71 this year compared to 83 the year before.
