Nope, No Bubble Here: VCs Raised More Money In Q2 2008 Than A Year Earlier

Apparently there’s a slowdown everywhere except for Sand Hill Road. VCs raised more money (PDF) from their investors in Q2 2008 than they did a year earlier. At least according to a survey by Thomson Reuters and the National Venture Capital Association, which says VCs raised $9.1 billion last quarter, up from $8.8 billion a year ago.



But there were fewer firms raising money – 71 this year compared to 83 the year before.

VC Investment Q2 2008 – Free Legal FormsSee Also:

IPO Slowdown Dents VCs, M&A Deal Value

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.