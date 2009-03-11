Noose Tightens Around Madoff Helpers

Now that Bernie is going away for at least 150 years, the focus turns to his enablers.



The Daily Beast is reporting that prosecutors are honing in on a circle of 20-50 people including people at the firm and folks who helped raise money for it. Investigators are interested in both Walter Noel and Bob Jaffe, though it’s still not clear if they’ll face criminal charges.

Corroborating that story is a piece in the Journal, which suggests that prosecutors are most interested in lieutenant Frank DiPascali, Annette Buongiorno (a longtime employee), the accountants Friehling & Horowitz, as well as Peter and Ruth Madoff. With each report, it sounds like Ruth is in more trouble.

Both stories say that Madoff hasn’t been particularly helpful in terms of implicating anyone else. Guess he doesn’t have much to gain.

