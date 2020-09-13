Osama bin Laden's niece says she will 'never forget' what happened on 9/11

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Noor Bin Laden attends the Bright Young Things Gala 2016, a Young Patrons of the National Theatre event in support of emerging talent, at The National Theatre on March 2, 2016 in London, England.

Noor bin Ladin, the niece of Osama Bin Laden, on Friday issued a statement on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“For the past nineteen years, not a day has gone by since this horrific, tragic day that I haven’t thought of you, America, and grieved privately with you for all the innocent lives lost,” Noor bin Laden said in a statement.

Bin Ladin’s uncle, Osama Bin Laden, founded the terrorist group al-Qaeda and was the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

“For the past nineteen years, not a day has gone by since this horrific, tragic day that I haven’t thought of you, America, and grieved privately with you for all the innocent lives lost,” Noor bin Ladin said in her statement, which she shared on Twitter. “This is in part due to this inexplicable turn of fate that links me to these atrocious attacks, but more importantly because of my love for your country.”

Never Forget. My statement on 9/11: pic.twitter.com/3byPwdqxeV — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 11, 2020

In her statement, Noor bin Ladin acknowledged those who were impacted by the attack, including first responders, survivors, and those who lost their loved ones 19 years ago.

Osama bin Laden's niece says only Trump can prevent another 9/11 https://t.co/ivDGW42Bx6 pic.twitter.com/YPW3KIzznf — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2020

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Bin Ladin revealed her support for President Donald Trump and said that he could prevent a second 9/11 if re-elected. According to the interview, her branch of the family spells her name differently from her infamous uncle, who was killed by US Navy SEALS in 2011.

Bin Ladin resides in Switzerland and said she is “an American at heart,” the outlet reported.

