Meet Noor bin Ladin, the niece of Osama bin Laden who has come out as a Trump supporter and QAnon believer

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Noor bin Ladin at an event in the National Theatre, London, in March 2016.

Noor bin Ladin, the 33-year-old niece of Osama bin Laden, recently gave an interview with the New York Post, called for Americans to vote for President Donald Trump.

Osama bin Laden was the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US. He was killed by US Navy SEALs in 2011.

Noor bin Ladin lives in Switzerland, but considers herself “an American at heart.”

She said she was “devastated” by the September 11 attacks, which took place when she was 12, and has denounced her uncle who masterminded them.

Here’s everything we know about bin Ladin’s past and her political beliefs.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Noor bin Ladin, the 33-year-old niece of terrorist Osama bin Laden, gave an interview with the New York Post last Saturday, and talked about her support for President Donald Trump.

Osama bin Laden's niece says only Trump can prevent another 9/11 https://t.co/ivDGW42Bx6 pic.twitter.com/YPW3KIzznf — New York Post (@nypost) September 5, 2020

Osama bin Laden was the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US. He was killed by US Navy SEALs in Pakistan in 2011.

Source: New York Post, Business Insider

She is the daughter of Yeslam bin Ladin, Osama bin Laden’s older half-brother. She comes from a part of the family that has long spelled their last name with an “-in” instead of an “-en.”

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Yeslam bin Ladin is pictured in Paris in April 2006.

Source: New York Post

Osama and Yeslam shared the same father, Mohammed, a wealthy construction magnate who had more than 50 children. It’s not clear if the two half-brothers were close, but Osama has been described as the black sheep of the family.

Universal History Archive/Getty Osama bin Laden.

Mohammed bin Laden had close ties to the Saudi royal family.

The Bin Laden family are known for building many of Saudi Arabia’s roads, mosques, and palaces, according to Reuters.

According to a 2001 article in The New Yorker, Yeslam was the head of his family’s European holding company, the Saudi Investment Company.

Yeslam also told The Telegraph in 2004 he had not seen Osama for more than 20 years.

“He left for Afghanistan and several years later, I left the kingdom for Switzerland,” Yeslam told the British newspaper. “I have had no contact with him whatsoever since then.”

Read more: The Guardian

Noor’s mother is Carmen Dufour, a Swiss author who divorced her husband in 1988, and moved to Switzerland to raise her three daughters.

Eamonn McCabe/Popperfoto via Getty Carmen Dufour pictured in April 2006.

In 2006, during Yeslam and Carmen’s divorce, she claimed that he had more than $US100 million in assets, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Source: New York Post

Bin Ladin still lives in Switzerland, but told the Post she’s “an American at heart” who considers the US her “second home.” She said she and her mother used to visit the US multiple times a year before the September 11 attacks.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images One of the World Trade Centre towers collapsing after being struck by an aeroplane in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Source: New York Post

Noor bin Ladin has distanced herself from her infamous uncle, saying “the name that I carry is antithetical to the values I hold.”

CNN via Getty Images Al Qaeda leader and terrorist Osama bin Laden is seen in a video in 1998.

She also told the Post that the September 11 attacks – which happened when she was 12 years old – left her “devastated.”

Source: NoorBinLadin.com

Bin Ladin has an interest in American politics, and said she’s speaking out now to throw her support behind Trump as he seeks a second term.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Noor bin Laden at The National Theatre on March 2, 2016 in London, England.

She has claimed that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected, America would be at risk of another September 11-style attack.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe,” bin Ladin told the Post.

“Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

Bin Ladin has also referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” a nickname Trump frequently uses.

✋???? Hands up if you think @realDonaldTrump will be the President who actually cures cancer, not SleepyJoepic.twitter.com/kgmA9CALs4 https://t.co/JtZ9PjgZlL — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) May 20, 2020

She recently shared a letter on her website, in which she called Trump “the only leader who can save us from a bleak future.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump walks on the White House South Lawn on June 25, 2020.

“With President Trump at her helm, America stands a chance of restoring her principles, pride, independence and true place in the world as a beacon for liberty and hope for all,” she wrote in the letter.

“This to me, is what ‘Make America Great Again’ means. Looking back at your country’s foundation, and preserving what makes it truly GREAT. But also knowing that the best is yet to come.”

“All the above achievements will be torpedoed with a Biden/Harris presidency, and the dream of America’s enemies to see her weak and on her knees would be fulfilled.”

Little else is known about bin Ladin, since the New York Post interview is the first time she has spoken with the media. But her Twitter account gives more insight into her political beliefs.

May God Bless America, and the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/xQ0wYASzjn — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 1, 2020

Source: New York Post, Twitter

In her tweets, bin Ladin has criticised radical Islam, criticised the wearing of face masks, and thrown her support behind Trump’s threats to pull funding for the World Health Organisation.

'Islam is a religion of peace' … https://t.co/9x2C7fbBtZ — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) October 15, 2019

"Face masks turn us into voiceless submissives – and it’s not science forcing us to wear them, it’s politics" – @ClarkeMicah https://t.co/jtMmgde5ht — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) July 19, 2020

Two words: defund (check) and dismantle https://t.co/XNtuV1MKMY — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) April 26, 2020

She has also tweeted about “Obamagate,” a groundless conspiracy theory pushed by Trump and his allies in the past.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Then-President-elect Donald Trump meets with then-President Barack Obama in the Oval Office on November 10, 2016.

The theory claims that former President Barack Obama tried to sabotage Trump’s presidency in his final weeks. Trump has repeatedly name-dropped the theory in the past.

If #ObamaGate shows us one thing, it’s the erosion over decades of our sense of righteousness and the basic morality which we should uphold. When Watergate was exposed, the nation was in uproar. Today the MSM is effectively telling us that lies, leaks, spying are ‘no big deal’. — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) May 16, 2020

She’s also pushed another conspiracy theory that claims the Democratic Party was trying to use the coronavirus pandemic to push mail-in voting as a means to win the 2020 election.

The plandemic backfired – lockdown wouldn’t see them through Nov and thus voter fraud plan is unfeasible. The riots will too – we won’t give away 2A, on the contrary we realise it is more vital than ever. America, defend your constitutional rights!

2020 landslide! — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 5, 2020

Trump has, in recent weeks, repeatedly claimed that the mail-in voting process is exposed to widespread fraud. There is no evidence backing this claim, and election officials and experts have publicly pushed back against it.

Top Republicans, meanwhile, have warned that Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting could cost the GOP the election.

Source: Twitter

She has also shared posts that mention QAnon, a group of far-right conspiracy theorists. In another tweet, she shared a photo of herself in a “Make America Great Again” onesie, with the hashtag “#QAnon” added.

Source: Twitter, Business Insider

Bin Ladin regularly retweets the president and other conservatives like Donald Trump Jr., Laura Ingraham, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. She also routinely shares clips from Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson’s Fox News shows.

Tucker Carlson is one of America’s greatest fighters. Night after night he puts himself on the modern day’s frontline to bring us the TRUTH, in a world that demands he yields and kneels to the overlords and their mobs. #IStandWithTucker pic.twitter.com/cOVd0srazZ — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 12, 2020

Source: Twitter

According to bin Ladin’s Twitter page, she has had the account since 2010, but her tweets only go back as far as February 2019, and most of her tweets were written in the last six months alone.

Twitter

Business Insider has contacted bin Ladin for comment.

Source: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.