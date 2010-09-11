NOOOOO! IAC Just Killed Bloglines!!!

IAC just killed off Bloglines, the feed-reader I’ve been using since 2006.
This is sad news.
It’s not a huge surprise, though.
The service has been very flakey for the past six months or so. And I bet usage is way down. Personally, I find myself keeping up with publications through Twitter, Notify.me, and our built-in RSS reader, the Tape.
Joe Weisenthal tells me switching to Google Reader will be annoying at first, but easy enough after a couple days.
Really though, this is sad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.