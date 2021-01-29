This startup is creating smart rentable backyard tiny offices starting at $362 monthly — see how it works

Nooka The Nooka Ones.

Nooka Spaces is building backyard home office units that can be rented through a subscription plan.

The renters can then “re-rent” the office units to local users on the Nooka marketplace app.

Monthly subscription fees range between about $US362 to $US725 depending on the Nooka model.

If you’re tired of working from your home office, Nooka Spaces may have the solution for you: the startup is currently building offices in a box that can be rented through a subscription plan.

There’s no better time to introduce a new backyard office unit to the market. Generally speaking, it looks like remote work is here to stay until the coronavirus pandemic is under control. And according to a survey by IPX1031, a Fidelity National Financial subsidiary, 54% of its 2,006 American respondents said they would buy a tiny office.

As a result, companies have started pivoting their product lines to cash in on the remote work boom. For example, Estonia-based tiny home and living space maker Ã-Ã¶d recently created a $US19,900 backyard office that will soon be available for purchase on Amazon. Similarly, Modern Shed deviated from its backyard shed product line to unveil a $US129,000 tiny home on wheels with an optional office layout that includes seating areas, desks, and a bathroom.

Now, newcomer Nooka has arrived to the prefab backyard office market, but with a twist. Instead of selling units that can be purchased in full, Nooka is creating smart backyard offices that are available through a subscription service. And similar to Airbnb users, Nooka renters can “re-rent” these office units out to other people in their community for a some side income.

Keep scrolling to see how it works:

The Nooka backyard office units are now available for preorder.

Nooka The early sketches of a Nooka build.

The company will begin shipping out its office pods in March with the goal of delivering its first 50 units by April.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Despite this recent introduction date, the team has been working on its “offices in a box” since before COVID-19 spread across the globe.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Most backyard office makers recently started capitalising on the COVID-19-induced uptick in remote work.

Nooka The Nooka Two.

Nooka, however, identified the growing work from home trend over a year ago, and decided to create a product to best address this then-niche need.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Each Nooka monthly subscription comes with the office unit and all of the amenities that a typical office would otherwise provide, such as WiFi, a height-adjustable desk, and a chair.

Nooka A Nooka build.

The monthly subscription payment ranges from about $US362 to $US725 depending on the Nooka model. This doesn’t include the roughly $US1,210 set up fee.

Nooka A Nooka build.

According to the company, providing a backyard office membership plan solves several issues that rentable office spaces have.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Private offices can be costly, but open concept coworking spaces don’t provide much privacy or safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Nooka’s tiny office pods — or “proximity office spaces” as it calls it — solve these issues by creating a “plug and play” space with all the same amenities as a typical work space.

Nooka A Nooka build.

“We consider Nooka a new category of coworking space where we share the same principles of flexibility and productive space, but our community is distributed across a network rather than under one roof,” Leanne Beesley, Nooka Space co founder and CEO, told Insider in an email interview.

Nooka A Nooka build.

When a Nooka unit isn’t in use, it can be “re-rented” out through the Nooka app, which operates like the Airbnb platform.

Nooka The Nooka app.

This allows the original Nooka renter to make some side income, although Nooka will take a 20% cut of the “re-renting” income.

Nooka The Nooka app.

However, two Nooka models, specifically the “Yellow” ones, are exempt from this re-renting program.

Nooka A Nooka build.

“We’ve seen from Airbnb that people are willing to open up their unused home spaces to strangers as an additional income stream,” Beesley wrote. “It made sense to build that layer into our business model to allow people to rent out their Nooka when they’re not using it themselves.”

Nooka A Nooka build.

There are several Nooka models, but all of them come insulated with a whiteboard, a wardrobe, a smart lock and lights, and temperature control, along with the aforementioned amenities.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Several builds also come with different types of sensors — from air quality to energy monitoring — and window walls — fixed or bi-fold — depending on the model.

Nooka A Nooka build.

The Nookas are available in two sizes: One and Two.

Nooka The Nooka One.

They also come in different exterior colours: yellow, orange, or blue.

Nooka The Nooka Twos.

The colours also further differentiate the three different model types.

Nooka A Nooka build.

The Nooka One is good for “solo creators” that want a quiet workspace, while the Nooka Two is marketed towards people who want to fit two people into one space, according to its makers.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Let’s start with the Nooka One. The Nooka One Yellow sits at almost 97 square-feet.

Nooka The Nooka One.

The Nooka One Orange is then about 129 square feet, while the Nooka One Blue is the largest at almost 162 square-feet.

Nooka The Nooka Ones.

The Nooka Ones all come with one desk and chair, but the unit can fit up to two workstations.

Nooka A Nooka build.

The Nooka One Yellow starts at about $US362.

Nooka The early sketches of a Nooka build.

The Nooka One Orange and Blue are more expensive at about $US422 and $US543, respectively.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Now, let’s move on to their larger siblings, the Nooka Twos.

Nooka A Nooka build.

The Nooka Two Yellow sits at almost 162 square-feet, while the Nooka Two Orange and Blue are both 194 square-feet.

Nooka The Nooka Two.

The Orange and Blue both come with two desks and chairs, while the Yellow only provides one of each.

Nooka The Nooka Two.

Monthly payments for the Nooka Twos range between about $US483 to $US725.

Nooka The Nooka Two.

Aspects like the door’s lock, heating, and lighting can be controlled through the Nooka app, making the offices “smart.”

Nooka The Nooka app.

According to Beesley, COVID-19 pushed the company to make more of its amenities “smart.”

Nooka The Nooka app.

This includes the air conditioning unit, which was initially designed to be remotely operated instead of controlled through the Nooka app.

Nooka The interior of the Nooka Two.

The team also decided to implement UV-C lights to help disinfect the tiny space.

Nooka A Nooka build.

Despite these complex features, setting up a Nooka unit is a breeze.

Nooka A Nooka build.

The offices are pre-built in Nooka’s Romania-based manufacturing facility, and the units are delivered in whole with a freight truck.

Nooka A Nooka build.

When the office arrives at its final destination, the company’s two-person team can set the space up in two hours.

Nooka A Nooka build.

According to Beesley, Nooka will “change the way people work,” similar to how Uber and Airbnb changed the public transportation and hospitality industry, respectively.

Nooka A Nooka build.

“The bigger vision is that eventually, everyone will live within a 5-minute walk of a Nooka,” Beesley wrote.

Nooka A Nooka build.

The company has started receiving interest from private buyers, various companies, and a city council.

Nooka A Nooka build.

As of now, Nooka’s units are only available for EU residents, but the company plans to extend its services into the US in 2022.

Nooka The Nooka Two.

