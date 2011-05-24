rumour: New Nook Will Have An E-Ink Touchscreen And Cost $139

A last-minute rumour about Barnes & Noble’s new Nook reader has leaked, just a few hours before the device is to be unveiled this morning.



The new Nook will be a black and white E-Ink device with a touchscreen, according to what a tipster told CNET.

The new Nook will be branded as “The Simple Touch Reader” and cost $139 for the Wi-Fi version.

The price also makes the Nook more competitive with Amazon’s Kindle, which starts at $114 for an ad-supported Wi-Fi version.

We’ll be live at the Nook announcement later today with full details.

