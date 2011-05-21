BAD MOVE: The Nook colour Only Allows 1 GB To Store Music, Photos, And Movies

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We think the Nook colour’s Android update was a smart move by Barnes & Noble. It’s the perfect tablet for casual users and comes at a perfect price.But Engadget has learned that new Nook colour tablets will only allow users to load 1 GB worth of content.



The Nook colour only has 5 GB of storage, but Barnes & Noble is forcing users to use at least 4 GB of that for books, magazines, and apps downloaded from its online store.

We don’t see the point of making the Nook into a tablet and then limiting how much movies, music, and photos users can add.

Note: This only affects new Nook colour models. You can tell if the tablet has been tweaked if there’s a blue dot on the box.

[Via Engadget]

