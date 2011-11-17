HANDS ON: Check Out The Brand New Nook Tablet!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Just a day after Amazon’s Kindle Fire launch, Barnes & Noble’s Nook Tablet is officially here.Click here for photos of the Nook Tablet >
The new Nook Tablet looks and feels nearly identical to its predecessor the Nook colour. But the OS has a nice new overhaul and includes some great apps for streaming content like Netflix and Hulu Plus.
We’ll have a full review of the Nook Tablet next week. But keep reading for some great new hands-on photos and first impressions.
Our review unit came preloaded with a bunch of apps, books, and comics. Let's check out Ultimate Spider-Man
