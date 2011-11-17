HANDS ON: Check Out The Brand New Nook Tablet!

Steve Kovach
nook tablet home screen

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Just a day after Amazon’s Kindle Fire launch, Barnes & Noble’s Nook Tablet is officially here.Click here for photos of the Nook Tablet >

The new Nook Tablet looks and feels nearly identical to its predecessor the Nook colour. But the OS has a nice new overhaul and includes some great apps for streaming content like Netflix and Hulu Plus.

We’ll have a full review of the Nook Tablet next week. But keep reading for some great new hands-on photos and first impressions.

Barnes & Noble kept the same box design as the Nook colour

The Nook Tablet is slightly thinner and lighter than the Nook colour

It still has that sill loop in the corner. What's it for?

The screen is a bit brighter and sharper than the Nook colour

The Nook Tablet has a rubberised backing, making it comfortable to hold

Here's the Micro SD card slot. You can add up to 16 GB of extra storage here.

Let's boot it up!

Here's the new lock screen. Pretty!

Our review unit came preloaded with a bunch of apps, books, and comics. Let's check out Ultimate Spider-Man

Here's the cover...

Comics look gorgeous on the tablet

Here's what books look like. Nothing fancy here

The New York Times app is pretty simple

People Magazine (and other publications) are available in the newsstand

Here are some of the other publications in the newsstand

The web browser renders pages in a snap. It's pretty slick

Netflix and Hulu come preloaded. Let's check it out...

Netflix completely redesigned its app for tablets. We like it

What's the Nook Tablet up against?

