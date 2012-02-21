Barnes & Noble Is About To Launch A Cheaper Nook Tablet To Match The Kindle Fire

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Barnes & Noble will release a new, and probably cheaper, version of its Nook Tablet on Feb. 22 to help it compete with Amazon’s Kindle Fire, according to a leak obtained by The Verge.The new Nook Tablet will have 8 GB of storage instead of 16 GB. That’s the same amount of internal storage the Kindle Fire has. Right now, the Nook Tablet costs $249, which is $50 more than the Kindle Fire. We imagine Barnes & Noble will be dropping the Nook Tablet’s price to match the Fire’s.



There’s still no official announcement from Barnes & Noble, so we won’t know anything for sure until Wednesday.

