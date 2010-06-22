Now Amazon Really Has To Cut The Kindle's Price

Barnes & Noble has drastically cut the price of its Nook eReader as it tries to take share from Kindle and remain relevant as the iPad explodes in popularity, spawning imitators.



The bookseller announced that a WiFi-only version of Nook will be available for $150, and the 3G version is $199. A Kindle costs $259 and an iPad at its cheapest is $500.

This move will force Amazon to slash the price of the Kindle. DigiTimes reported Nook outsold Kindle in March. At this price point, there’s no reason the Nook can’t outsell the Kindle regularly.

Kindle has brand recognition over Nook, but little else. People don’t buy the Kindle for its great feature set.

Amazon is clearly dedicated to Kindle — it’s hiring dozens of new employees. If it wants to stay relevant, it’s going to have offer the Kindle 3 at a lower price point.

