Good Deal: Now You Can Get A Barnes & Noble Nook E-Reader For $79

Barnes & Noble has dropped the price of its black and white e-reader, the Nook Simple Touch, to $79. The new price goes into effect Sunday.This is the company’s entry-level reader, so it doesn’t have the backlight that lets you read in the dark.



It’s a pretty good deal. Amazon’s entry-level Kindle reader costs $69, but it doesn’t have a touch screen.

