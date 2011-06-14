HUGE PHOTOS: Check Out The New Nook Simple Touch E-Reader

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
The Nook Simple Touch isn’t exactly a revolution in e-reading. (Sony has had touchscreen readers for a while now.)But what Barnes & Noble’s latest reader does do is raise the bar for its competitors with the features that matter: No more keyboard. Lightning fast page turns. Facebook and Twitter integration.
I went through my typical unboxing and initial hands on today, and was pretty impressed with the latest Nook.
After years of using glass touchscreens on smartphones and tablets, it took me a few minutes to get used to touch gestures on the Nook.
Basically, most features are controlled from simply tapping rather than swiping or pinching. (The e-Ink screen can’t really handle complex animations like page turns.)
My only beef with the device so far is the Nook’s design. It’s a little too squat and square for my taste. It almost looks like a toy rather than a serious e-reader. Still, the screen is the same size, and the unit is light and comfortable to hold.
Here's the home screen. You can view the last book you read along with suggestions for new books you may want to buy
The cover art took a few seconds to load. From here you can turn pages by tapping or pressing one of the raised buttons on either side
You can also access your library from the menu bar. This unit has a subscription to a few newspapers. You get the latest issues pushed directly to the Nook each morning
You can access the Nook's social features. Linking your device to Facebook or Twitter lets you share what you're reading with friends. You can also lend books to other Nook users from here
The Nook is super light, but still thicker than other tablets out there. (This is what it looks like next to Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1)
