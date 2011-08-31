Barnes & Noble's Nook Business Is Growing Like Crazy

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Barnes & Noble’s Nook business brought in $277 million in revenue last quarter, the company reported this morning.Barnes & Noble says that’s a 140% increase in revenue from its Nook business.



The number includes sales of Nook hardware — the original Nook, Nook Simple Touch, and Nook colour — plus content sales such as books, magazines, and apps.

Barnes & Noble upgraded the Nook colour this spring to a newer version of Android, effectively turning the device into a fully functional tablet.

The Nook colour now has access to Barnes & Noble’s own app store, which is separate from Google’s official Android Market. That likely contributed to the Nook’s overall revenue increase.

More on Nook:

Click here to read our review of the Nook Simple Touch >

Click here to read our review of the Nook colour >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.