New Nook Reader Will Have Two Months Of Battery Life With A Touchscreen

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’re live at Barnes & Noble’s launch event for its new Nook reader.Early rumours suggest the new Nook will be an E-Ink touchscreen device. We’ll probably hear some updates on the Nook colour since it got its Android update.



Click here to refresh for the latest updates. All quotes paraphrased unless in quotation marks.

9:59 Silence your phones! We’re about to start.

10:04 We’re starting. Watching a promo video about how great the Nook colour is.

10:05 CEO William Lynch is on stage. Barnes & Noble now has 25% of the e-book market.

Nook colour is the best-selling Android tablet in the U.S., second only to the iPad.

10:07 Nook apps: Nook colour owners have downloaded over 1 million apps so far. Apps have been available for about a month.

10:09 Nook was the first in digital lending. Nook Friends allows people to share what they’re reading. Readers can browse full Nook Books within Barnes & Noble Stores. Nook Kids offers the largest e-bookstore for children.

Magazines available as subscriptions or individual issues. Already 1.5 million subscriptions for Nook newsstands. Top seller for US Weekly.

10:12 While the Nook is great, not everyone needs the tablet functionality.

Lynch is reading a customer letter. New product is for everyone…those who aren’t savvy with tech.

10:13 Here it is! This thing is tiny. Looks more square than long and rectangular.

10:14 Key features: It all starts with touch. 6-inch touchscreen. 7.5 ounces and easy to hold in one hand. Maximized comfort for long stretches of reading.

Two-month battery life on a single charge! Wow!

E-Ink Pearl display. Smoother page turns and minimized flashing.

10:16 $139 for the new Nook. (Looks like the rumour was right.)

10:17 Nook vs. Kindle:

1 button on Nook vs. 38 on Kindle. The Nook button handles everything.

2 months battery life vs. 1 month on Kindle.

80% less flashing between pages on the Nook

10:20 Jamie Iannone, President of Nook Digital Products on stage.

10:23 Fast page feature: Lets you flip through the book and find a page in seconds.

Nook tells you how many pages left in a chapter.

Six fonts and seven font sizes.

Keyboard pops up for adding notes within books.

10:25 Shopping recommendations based on what you’re reading and from Barnes & Noble experts.

10:26 Social reading (Nook Friends) shows recommendations for books from your friends. You can see what they’re reading and lend books with each other.

MyNook.com launching next month where you can manage your Nook library.

Screensavers with personalised backgrounds.

10:28 Lynch back on stage. Available for pre-order in stores and online immediately, and will begin shipping by June 10.

That’s it! Time for Q & A.

10:32 Wi-Fi only. No 3G version right now. Lynch says Wi-Fi is dominant, so they decided not to use 3G.

10:33 How does the battery life work? Chip is 800 Mhz. Software key to excellent battery life.

Battery is built in, and can’t be replaced by the user. Device is fully-enclosed.

10:37 No Nook apps on this device. Only Nook colour. The point of the Nook is just reading.

10:38 Lynch won’t say how many Nooks have been sold. Will only say “millions” have been sold.

10:39 Nook runs Android 2.1. The original Nook will be $119 (Wi-Fi) and $169 (3G).

10:47 Nook with special offers? Lynch says there will be no ads on Nooks.

That’s it! Demo time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.