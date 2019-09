Photo: Dylan Love

The Barnes & Noble Nook HD tablet is currently available starting at $200.You can check out our full review here, but why not get up close and personal with these photos of it as well?



Here's what you see when you turn it on with the multi-user system activated The back features the Nook logo There are barely any buttons to be had–the left side features only a power button... ...and the right side only has a volume button There's an SD card slot and charging dock on the bottom And a headphone jack on the top Here's the home screen, immediately accessible while using the device by pressing the Nook logo button at the bottom You've obviously got access to plenty of your favourite apps–here's Angry Birds Space Comics are wonderfully suited for reading on the Nook HD And of course the standard reading experience is a total joy as well

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.