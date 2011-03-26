The Nook colour Is Getting Android Apps And Flash

Photo: Gizmodo

Barnes and Noble’s Nook colour will have access to Android Apps and a web browser with Flash, PC World is reporting.The news comes from a listing on HSN that says the updates are coming in April.



The Nook colour already runs on Android, but users only have access to a handful of apps like the Nook store and a media player. But some intrepid developers did come up with a hack to get Android 3.0 Honeycomb on the device.

This will make the wifi-only Nook colour an almost fully-featured Android tablet. And at $250, it’s a much cheaper (although less powerful) alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Tab or Motorola Xoom.

Don’t Miss: The BlackBerry Playbook Will Support Android Apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.